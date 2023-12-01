Can I Get Disney Plus Free on Amazon Prime?

In the world of streaming services, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video are two major players that offer a wide range of content to their subscribers. With their extensive libraries of movies, TV shows, and original content, it’s no wonder that many people are looking for ways to access these platforms for free. One common question that arises is whether it’s possible to get Disney Plus for free if you have an Amazon Prime subscription. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

Can I Get Disney Plus for Free on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. While both Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video offer a plethora of entertainment options, they are separate services that require separate subscriptions. Disney Plus is a standalone streaming service that provides access to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic content, among others. On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video is a part of the broader Amazon Prime membership, which includes benefits like free shipping, Prime Music, and Prime Reading.

FAQ:

Q: Can I access Disney Plus through Amazon Prime Video?

A: No, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video are separate platforms that require separate subscriptions.

Q: Can I watch Disney Plus content on Amazon Fire TV?

A: Yes, you can download the Disney Plus app on Amazon Fire TV devices and stream Disney Plus content through it. However, you will still need a Disney Plus subscription to access the content.

Q: Are there any discounts or bundles available for Disney Plus and Amazon Prime?

A: While there have been occasional promotional offers in the past, currently, there is no official bundle or discount available for Disney Plus and Amazon Prime subscriptions.

In conclusion, if you want to enjoy the vast collection of content offered Disney Plus, you will need to subscribe to the service separately. While Amazon Prime Video provides its own set of benefits, it does not include access to Disney Plus. So, if you’re a fan of Disney’s magical world, it’s worth considering a subscription to Disney Plus to unlock a whole new world of entertainment.