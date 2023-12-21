Can I get CBS with Amazon Prime?

Can I Stream CBS Shows with Amazon Prime?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, it can be challenging to keep track of which platforms offer your favorite shows. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber and a fan of CBS programming, you might be wondering if you can access CBS shows through your Prime membership. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

The CBS and Amazon Partnership

As of now, CBS does not come included with an Amazon Prime subscription. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t access CBS shows through Amazon Prime altogether. CBS and Amazon have partnered to offer a separate subscription service called CBS All Access, which allows Prime members to stream CBS content for an additional fee.

What is CBS All Access?

CBS All Access is a standalone streaming service that provides on-demand access to a vast library of CBS shows, including popular titles like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Survivor.” In addition to current and past episodes of CBS shows, CBS All Access also offers exclusive original content and live streaming of local CBS affiliates in select markets.

How to Access CBS All Access with Amazon Prime

To access CBS All Access through Amazon Prime, you’ll need to subscribe to the CBS All Access channel on Amazon Prime Video. This channel is available as an add-on subscription for an additional monthly fee. Once subscribed, you can stream CBS shows and movies directly through the Amazon Prime Video app or website.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I watch CBS shows for free with Amazon Prime?

No, CBS shows are not included in the standard Amazon Prime subscription. You will need to subscribe to CBS All Access to access their content.

2. How much does CBS All Access cost on Amazon Prime?

The cost of CBS All Access on Amazon Prime varies depending on your location and the subscription plan you choose. Prices typically range from $5.99 to $9.99 per month.

3. Can I cancel my CBS All Access subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your CBS All Access subscription at any time through your Amazon Prime account settings.

While CBS shows are not automatically available with an Amazon Prime subscription, the partnership between CBS and Amazon through CBS All Access provides a convenient way for Prime members to enjoy their favorite CBS content. By subscribing to CBS All Access on Amazon Prime, you can access a wide range of CBS shows and exclusive content, ensuring you never miss out on your favorite programs.