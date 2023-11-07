Can I get Apple TV on my Samsung TV?

In a surprising move, Samsung has announced that it will be offering Apple TV on its smart TVs, marking a significant shift in the tech industry. This unexpected collaboration between two tech giants has left many consumers wondering about the implications and possibilities it brings. So, let’s dive into the details and answer some frequently asked questions.

What does this mean for Samsung TV owners?

Samsung TV owners will now have access to the Apple TV app directly on their devices. This means that they can enjoy a wide range of Apple TV+ original shows, movies, and documentaries, as well as access their iTunes library. With this integration, Samsung TV users can now seamlessly stream content from Apple’s vast library without the need for additional devices.

How can I get Apple TV on my Samsung TV?

If you own a compatible Samsung smart TV, you can easily download the Apple TV app from the Samsung Smart TV App Store. Once downloaded, you can sign in with your Apple ID or create a new account to start enjoying Apple TV’s content.

What about AirPlay 2 support?

In addition to the Apple TV app, Samsung has also introduced AirPlay 2 support on its smart TVs. This means that you can effortlessly stream content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac directly to your Samsung TV. Whether it’s photos, videos, or even mirroring your device’s screen, AirPlay 2 integration provides a seamless experience for Samsung TV owners.

Are there any limitations?

While this collaboration is undoubtedly exciting, it’s important to note that not all Samsung TVs will support the Apple TV app and AirPlay 2. The compatibility varies depending on the model and year of your TV. Therefore, it’s recommended to check Samsung’s official website or contact their customer support for a list of compatible devices.

In conclusion, the integration of Apple TV on Samsung smart TVs opens up a world of possibilities for both Apple and Samsung users. This unexpected partnership demonstrates the willingness of tech giants to collaborate and provide enhanced experiences for their customers. So, if you own a compatible Samsung TV, don’t miss out on the opportunity to enjoy Apple TV’s exceptional content right from your living room.