Can I get Apple TV on my LG Smart TV?

Can I Stream Apple TV on my LG Smart TV?

In a world where streaming services have become the norm, it’s no surprise that many people are looking for ways to access their favorite content on their smart TVs. One popular streaming platform is Apple TV, which offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content. But what if you own an LG Smart TV? Can you get Apple TV on it? Let’s find out.

Compatibility and Availability

As of now, Apple TV is not available as a built-in app on LG Smart TVs. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy Apple TV content on your LG TV. There are a couple of workarounds that can help you stream Apple TV on your LG Smart TV.

AirPlay 2 Support

One option is to use AirPlay 2, a wireless streaming protocol developed Apple. If your LG Smart TV supports AirPlay 2, you can easily mirror your iPhone, iPad, or Mac screen to your TV and stream Apple TV content that way. To check if your LG TV supports AirPlay 2, look for the AirPlay logo in the settings menu.

External Devices

Another option is to use an external streaming device that supports Apple TV, such as an Apple TV set-top box or a streaming stick like the Apple TV 4K. These devices can be connected to your LG Smart TV via HDMI, allowing you to access the Apple TV app and stream content directly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I download the Apple TV app on my LG Smart TV?

A: No, the Apple TV app is not available as a built-in app on LG Smart TVs.

Q: How can I stream Apple TV content on my LG Smart TV?

A: You can use AirPlay 2 if your LG TV supports it, or connect an external streaming device like an Apple TV set-top box or streaming stick.

Q: Can I use AirPlay 2 on my LG Smart TV?

A: Some LG Smart TVs do support AirPlay 2. Check your TV’s settings menu for the AirPlay logo to see if it is compatible.

While Apple TV may not be directly available on LG Smart TVs, there are still ways to enjoy its content on your television. Whether through AirPlay 2 or external devices, you can bring the Apple TV experience to your LG Smart TV and enjoy a wide range of entertainment options.