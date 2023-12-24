Can I get ABC NBC and CBS on Hulu?

Can I Watch ABC, NBC, and CBS on Hulu?

In the era of streaming services, many people are cutting the cord and turning to platforms like Hulu for their entertainment needs. However, one common question that arises is whether Hulu offers access to major broadcast networks such as ABC, NBC, and CBS. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

Yes, you can watch ABC, NBC, and CBS on Hulu, but there are a few things to consider. Hulu offers a variety of subscription plans, and the availability of these networks depends on the specific plan you choose.

Hulu + Live TV: If you subscribe to Hulu’s Live TV plan, you will have access to live streams of ABC, NBC, and CBS, along with many other popular channels. This plan combines Hulu’s on-demand content library with live TV channels, allowing you to watch your favorite shows as they air.

Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV: This plan offers the same live TV channels as the regular Hulu + Live TV plan but with the added benefit of no ads during on-demand content. So, if you prefer an uninterrupted viewing experience, this might be the plan for you.

Hulu (No Ads): If you opt for Hulu’s No Ads plan, you will have access to ABC, NBC, and CBS shows on-demand. However, please note that this plan does not include live streams of these networks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch local news on ABC, NBC, and CBS through Hulu?

A: Yes, Hulu provides access to local news broadcasts from ABC, NBC, and CBS in select markets. However, availability may vary depending on your location.

Q: Can I record shows from ABC, NBC, and CBS on Hulu?

A: Yes, Hulu’s Live TV plan includes a cloud DVR feature that allows you to record your favorite shows from these networks and watch them later.

Q: Can I watch ABC, NBC, and CBS on Hulu outside the United States?

A: Unfortunately, Hulu is only available in the United States. If you are traveling abroad, you will not be able to access ABC, NBC, and CBS through Hulu.

In conclusion, Hulu offers access to ABC, NBC, and CBS through its various subscription plans. Whether you prefer live TV or on-demand content, Hulu has options to suit your needs. Just choose the plan that best fits your preferences and start enjoying your favorite shows from these major broadcast networks.