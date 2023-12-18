Is Reaching Out on Social Media a Good Idea After a Missed Date?

Summary: A person who had a promising connection on a dating app, but the date got canceled and they were subsequently ghosted, wonders if it’s worth reaching out to the person on social media. While it can be tempting, it’s generally best to respect the other person’s boundaries and not pursue them on social media after they’ve stopped communicating on the app.

If someone cancels a date and doesn’t offer to reschedule, it’s important to understand that they may have moved on or become too busy with other commitments. While it would have been considerate for them to provide a reason for their actions, it’s unfortunately not always the case in the world of online dating.

Rather than keeping tabs on them through social media or reaching out to them expecting a different response, it’s best to let them make the choice of reconnecting. Engaging with them on social media without their invitation could be seen as invasive.

Instead, appreciate the positive conversations you had and the potential for a great match. Treat this experience as practice and a stepping stone for future connections. If you’re feeling frustrated with the current dating app, consider trying a different one or participating in in-person singles activities. Meeting people face-to-face can make it easier to assess compatibility and intentions.

Everyone has their own approach when it comes to following people from dating apps on social media. Some may choose to do it before a first date to gather more information, while others prefer to wait until they have established a deeper connection. It’s important to find what works best for you and respect the boundaries of others.