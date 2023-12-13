Can I draw Social Security at 62 and still work full time?

Can You Claim Social Security Benefits at 62 and Continue Working Full Time?

Introduction

Many individuals eagerly await the day they can start receiving Social Security benefits, as it provides a financial safety net during retirement. However, some people may wonder if they can claim these benefits at the age of 62 while still working full time. In this article, we will explore the rules and regulations surrounding this topic and provide answers to frequently asked questions.

Understanding Social Security Benefits

Social Security benefits are a form of financial assistance provided the U.S. government to eligible individuals who have contributed to the Social Security system throughout their working years. These benefits are designed to supplement retirement income and ensure a basic standard of living for retirees.

Claiming Benefits at 62

Yes, you can claim Social Security benefits at the age of 62, even if you continue working full time. However, there are a few important factors to consider. Firstly, claiming benefits at 62 will result in a reduced monthly payment compared to claiming at full retirement age (typically between 66 and 67, depending on your birth year). Secondly, if you earn more than a certain threshold, your benefits may be subject to the Social Security earnings limit.

Social Security Earnings Limit

The Social Security earnings limit is the maximum amount of income you can earn while receiving benefits before a portion of your benefits is withheld. In 2021, the earnings limit is $18,960 per year, or $1,580 per month. If you exceed this limit, $1 will be deducted from your benefits for every $2 you earn above the threshold. However, it’s important to note that these withheld benefits are not lost forever. Once you reach full retirement age, your monthly benefit amount will be recalculated to account for the withheld benefits.

FAQ

Q: Can I claim Social Security benefits before the age of 62?

A: No, 62 is the earliest age at which you can claim Social Security benefits.

Q: Will my benefits increase if I delay claiming them?

A: Yes, your monthly benefit amount will increase if you delay claiming benefits beyond your full retirement age, up until the age of 70.

Q: Are there any exceptions to the Social Security earnings limit?

A: Yes, the earnings limit applies only to income earned through employment or self-employment. Other sources of income, such as pensions, investments, or rental income, do not count towards the limit.

Conclusion

Claiming Social Security benefits at 62 while continuing to work full time is indeed possible. However, it’s important to be aware of the reduced monthly payment and the earnings limit that may apply. Understanding these rules will help you make informed decisions about when to claim your benefits and how they may be affected your employment income.