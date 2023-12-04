Can You Close Your Citizens Bank Account?

As a customer of Citizens Bank, you may find yourself wondering whether it is possible to close your account. Whether you are switching to a different bank or simply no longer require the services of Citizens Bank, the process of closing your account can be relatively straightforward. Here is everything you need to know about closing your Citizens Bank account.

How to Close Your Citizens Bank Account

Closing your Citizens Bank account can be done in a few simple steps:

Contact Citizens Bank: Reach out to Citizens Bank through their customer service hotline or visit a local branch to inform them of your intention to close your account. Settle any outstanding transactions: Make sure all pending transactions, such as checks or automatic payments, are cleared before closing your account. Withdraw remaining funds: Visit a branch or use an ATM to withdraw any remaining funds from your account. Submit a written request: To ensure a smooth closure, it is advisable to submit a written request to close your account. This can be done in person at a branch or through the bank’s online messaging system.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I close my Citizens Bank account online?

While some banks allow customers to close their accounts online, Citizens Bank requires customers to visit a branch or contact customer service to initiate the account closure process.

Are there any fees for closing my Citizens Bank account?

Citizens Bank does not typically charge a fee for closing an account. However, it is always recommended to review the terms and conditions of your specific account to ensure there are no unexpected charges.

What happens to my remaining funds after closing my account?

After closing your Citizens Bank account, any remaining funds will be provided to you in the form of a check or transferred to another account of your choice.

Can I reopen my Citizens Bank account after closing it?

Yes, it is possible to reopen a closed Citizens Bank account. However, the process may vary depending on the length of time since the account was closed. It is best to contact Citizens Bank directly for more information.

Remember, closing your Citizens Bank account is a personal decision that should be made after careful consideration of your financial needs and goals. By following the necessary steps and contacting the bank directly, you can ensure a smooth account closure process.