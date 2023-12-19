Can I Cancel Xfinity TV and Keep Internet?

In today’s digital age, many people are reevaluating their cable TV subscriptions and exploring alternative options for entertainment. If you’re an Xfinity customer and find yourself wondering if you can cancel your TV service while still keeping your internet, you’re not alone. This article aims to provide you with the information you need to make an informed decision.

Can I cancel Xfinity TV and keep internet?

Yes, you can absolutely cancel your Xfinity TV service and continue to enjoy their internet service. Xfinity offers internet-only plans that allow you to stay connected without the need for a cable TV subscription. By doing so, you can save money and have the flexibility to choose from a variety of streaming services to fulfill your entertainment needs.

How do I cancel Xfinity TV?

To cancel your Xfinity TV service, you can contact their customer support either phone or through their online chat. Be prepared to provide your account information and explain your desire to cancel the TV service while retaining the internet. The customer support representative will guide you through the process and ensure a smooth transition.

Will canceling Xfinity TV affect my internet service?

No, canceling your Xfinity TV service will not impact your internet service. Xfinity treats TV and internet as separate services, so discontinuing one will not affect the other. You can continue to enjoy the same internet speed and reliability as before.

What are the alternatives to Xfinity TV?

Once you cancel your Xfinity TV service, you have a plethora of alternatives to choose from for your entertainment needs. Popular options include streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. These platforms offer a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content that can be accessed on various devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers.

In conclusion, if you’re looking to cut the cord and cancel your Xfinity TV service while keeping your internet, you have the freedom to do so. By exploring the alternatives available in the streaming world, you can tailor your entertainment experience to your preferences and potentially save money in the process.