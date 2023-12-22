Can I Cancel Prime Video but Keep Amazon Prime?

In a recent announcement, Amazon has confirmed that Prime Video and Amazon Prime are now separate subscriptions. This means that users can now cancel their Prime Video subscription while still enjoying the benefits of Amazon Prime. This move comes as a response to customer feedback and aims to provide more flexibility and choice to Amazon Prime members.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides a wide range of benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video streaming service, unlimited photo storage, exclusive deals, and much more.

What is Prime Video?

Prime Video is a streaming service offered Amazon that allows members to access a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. It is one of the many benefits included in an Amazon Prime subscription.

How can I cancel Prime Video?

To cancel your Prime Video subscription, simply follow these steps:

1. Go to the Amazon website and sign in to your account.

2. Click on “Account & Lists” and select “Prime Video Channels.”

3. Find the Prime Video subscription you wish to cancel and click on “Cancel Channel.”

4. Follow the prompts to confirm the cancellation.

What happens when I cancel Prime Video?

When you cancel your Prime Video subscription, you will no longer have access to the content available on the platform. However, you will still retain all the benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free shipping and access to other Prime services.

This separation of Prime Video from Amazon Prime allows users to tailor their subscriptions to their specific needs. Whether you’re primarily interested in the fast shipping and exclusive deals offered Amazon Prime or prefer to focus on the extensive streaming library of Prime Video, you now have the freedom to choose.

So, if you find yourself no longer using Prime Video or simply want to streamline your subscriptions, you can now cancel Prime Video while keeping all the other perks of Amazon Prime. Enjoy the convenience and flexibility that this separation brings, and make the most out of your Amazon Prime membership.