Can I Cancel My YouTube TV After Free Trial?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for a streaming service that offers live TV channels. With its extensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, it’s no wonder that many people are considering giving it a try. But what happens if you decide it’s not the right fit for you? Can you cancel your YouTube TV subscription after the free trial period ends? Let’s find out.

How to Cancel YouTube TV After the Free Trial?

If you’ve decided that YouTube TV isn’t the right fit for your streaming needs, you can cancel your subscription at any time. Here’s how:

1. Sign in to your YouTube TV account on a web browser.

2. Click on your profile picture in the top-right corner.

3. Select “Settings” from the drop-down menu.

4. Navigate to the “Membership” tab.

5. Click on “Deactivate membership.”

6. Follow the prompts to confirm the cancellation.

It’s important to note that if you cancel your subscription during the free trial period, you will not be charged. However, if you cancel after the trial ends and have already been billed for the first month, you will not receive a refund.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a streaming service that offers live TV channels, including sports, news, and entertainment, over the internet. It allows users to watch their favorite shows and movies on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

2. How much does YouTube TV cost?

YouTube TV currently costs $64.99 per month. This price includes access to over 85 live TV channels, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and the ability to stream on up to three devices simultaneously.

3. Can I cancel YouTube TV anytime?

Yes, you can cancel your YouTube TV subscription at any time. There are no long-term contracts or cancellation fees.

4. Can I restart my YouTube TV subscription after canceling?

Yes, you can restart your YouTube TV subscription at any time. Simply sign in to your account and reactivate your membership.

In conclusion, if you decide that YouTube TV is not the right fit for you, you can cancel your subscription after the free trial period ends. Just make sure to follow the steps outlined above to avoid any unexpected charges.