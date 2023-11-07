Can I cancel my Apple TV subscription during free trial?

In the world of streaming services, free trials have become a common way for companies to attract new customers. Apple TV, the popular streaming platform from tech giant Apple, also offers a free trial period for users to explore its content and features. However, many users wonder if they can cancel their Apple TV subscription during the free trial period. Let’s delve into this topic and find out the answer.

Yes, you can cancel your Apple TV subscription during the free trial period without any charges. Apple understands that users may want to explore different streaming services before committing to a paid subscription. Therefore, they allow users to cancel their subscription at any time during the trial period, ensuring that they are not charged once the trial ends.

How can I cancel my Apple TV subscription during the free trial?

To cancel your Apple TV subscription during the free trial, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the Apple TV app on your device.

2. Go to the “Watch Now” tab.

3. Tap on your profile picture in the top-right corner.

4. Select “Manage Subscriptions.”

5. Choose the Apple TV subscription you want to cancel.

6. Tap on “Cancel Free Trial” and confirm your decision.

Definitions:

– Streaming services: Online platforms that allow users to watch movies, TV shows, and other content over the internet without downloading.

– Free trial: A period during which users can access a service or product for free, usually for a limited time, to evaluate its features and decide whether to subscribe or purchase.

– Subscription: A payment made regularly to access a service or product for a specific period.

In conclusion, Apple TV allows users to cancel their subscription during the free trial period without any charges. This flexibility ensures that users have the freedom to explore the platform and make an informed decision about continuing with a paid subscription. So, if you’re not satisfied with Apple TV during the trial, you can easily cancel it and explore other options.