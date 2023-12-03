Can I cancel my Apple TV after free trial?

Can I Cancel My Apple TV+ Subscription After the Free Trial?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Apple TV+ has emerged as a prominent player, offering a wide range of original content to its subscribers. However, if you’re considering signing up for a free trial of Apple TV+ but are unsure about the cancellation process, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about canceling your Apple TV+ subscription after the free trial period ends.

How to Cancel Apple TV+ Subscription

Canceling your Apple TV+ subscription is a straightforward process. To do so, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the Apple TV app on your device.

2. Go to the “Watch Now” tab.

3. Tap on your profile picture in the top-right corner.

4. Select “Manage Subscriptions.”

5. Locate the Apple TV+ subscription and tap on it.

6. Finally, select “Cancel Subscription” and confirm your decision.

It’s important to note that canceling your subscription does not immediately terminate your access to Apple TV+. You will still be able to enjoy the service until the end of your free trial period or current billing cycle.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I cancel my Apple TV+ subscription anytime during the free trial?

A: Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time during the free trial period without being charged.

Q: Will I be charged if I forget to cancel my Apple TV+ subscription after the free trial?

A: Yes, if you do not cancel your subscription before the free trial ends, you will be automatically charged for the next billing cycle.

Q: Can I re-subscribe to Apple TV+ after canceling?

A: Absolutely! You can resubscribe to Apple TV+ at any time, even after canceling your subscription.

Q: Will I lose access to Apple TV+ immediately after canceling?

A: No, you will retain access to Apple TV+ until the end of your free trial or current billing cycle, depending on when you cancel.

By following these simple steps and keeping these FAQs in mind, you can easily cancel your Apple TV+ subscription after the free trial period ends. Remember to mark your calendar or set a reminder to avoid any unexpected charges if you decide not to continue with the service.