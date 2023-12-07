Can I cancel fuboTV after free trial?

Can I Cancel fuboTV After the Free Trial?

Introduction

fuboTV is a popular streaming service that offers live sports, news, and entertainment channels. Many people are attracted to fuboTV because of its free trial period, which allows users to test out the service before committing to a subscription. However, some potential subscribers may wonder if they can cancel fuboTV after the free trial ends. In this article, we will explore the cancellation policy of fuboTV and answer some frequently asked questions.

Yes, you can cancel your fuboTV subscription after the free trial period ends. fuboTV offers a no-obligation trial, which means you are not required to continue with a paid subscription once the trial is over. If you decide that fuboTV is not the right fit for you, you can easily cancel your subscription without any penalties or fees.

How to Cancel fuboTV

To cancel your fuboTV subscription, follow these simple steps:

1. Log in to your fuboTV account on their website or mobile app.

2. Go to the “My Account” section.

3. Select the “Subscription” tab.

4. Click on the “Cancel Subscription” button.

5. Follow the prompts to confirm your cancellation.

FAQ

Q: Can I cancel fuboTV anytime during the free trial?

A: Yes, you can cancel your fuboTV subscription at any time during the free trial period. You will still have access to the service until the trial ends.

Q: Will I be charged if I forget to cancel my fuboTV subscription after the free trial?

A: Yes, if you do not cancel your subscription before the free trial period ends, you will be automatically charged for the first month of service. It is important to set a reminder or cancel your subscription before the trial expires if you do not wish to continue with a paid subscription.

Conclusion

fuboTV allows users to cancel their subscription at any time during the free trial period without any penalties. If you are not satisfied with the service or decide it is not the right fit for you, canceling your fuboTV subscription is a straightforward process. Remember to cancel before the trial ends to avoid being charged for the first month of service.