Can I Cancel ESPN+ from Disney Bundle?

In a recent announcement, Disney revealed its highly anticipated streaming bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. This bundle offers a wide range of entertainment options for subscribers, but what if you’re only interested in Disney+ and Hulu? Can you cancel ESPN+ from the bundle? Let’s find out.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Disney bundle?

A: The Disney bundle is a subscription package that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. It offers a variety of content from Disney’s extensive library, Hulu’s vast collection of TV shows and movies, and ESPN’s sports coverage.

Q: Can I cancel ESPN+ from the Disney bundle?

A: Yes, you have the option to cancel ESPN+ from the Disney bundle. However, it’s important to note that the price of the bundle may change if you decide to remove ESPN+.

Q: How do I cancel ESPN+ from the Disney bundle?

A: To cancel ESPN+ from the Disney bundle, you will need to log in to your Disney+ account and go to the “Account” section. From there, you can manage your subscription and make changes to your bundle.

Q: Will I still have access to Disney+ and Hulu if I cancel ESPN+?

A: Yes, if you choose to cancel ESPN+ from the bundle, you will still have access to Disney+ and Hulu. Your subscription will be adjusted accordingly, and you will only be charged for the remaining services.

Q: Can I add ESPN+ back to the bundle after canceling it?

A: Yes, you can add ESPN+ back to the Disney bundle at any time. Simply log in to your Disney+ account, go to the “Account” section, and manage your subscription to include ESPN+ again.

In conclusion, if you’re looking to customize your streaming experience and remove ESPN+ from the Disney bundle, you have the option to do so. By following a few simple steps, you can cancel ESPN+ while still enjoying the vast content libraries of Disney+ and Hulu.