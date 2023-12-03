Can I Cancel Apple TV Plus After Free Trial?

Apple TV Plus, the streaming service offered tech giant Apple, has gained significant popularity since its launch. With a wide range of original shows and movies, it has attracted many viewers who are eager to explore its content. However, some potential subscribers may wonder if they can cancel their subscription after the free trial period ends. Let’s delve into this question and provide some clarity.

Can I cancel Apple TV Plus after the free trial?

Yes, you can cancel your Apple TV Plus subscription after the free trial period. Apple offers a one-week free trial for new subscribers, during which you can enjoy all the content available on the platform. If you decide that Apple TV Plus is not for you, it is important to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends to avoid being charged.

How can I cancel my Apple TV Plus subscription?

To cancel your Apple TV Plus subscription, follow these steps:

1. Open the Apple TV app on your device.

2. Go to the “Watch Now” tab.

3. Tap on your profile picture in the top-right corner.

4. Select “Manage Subscriptions.”

5. Choose the Apple TV Plus subscription.

6. Click on “Cancel Subscription” and confirm your decision.

Definitions:

– Apple TV Plus: A streaming service provided Apple that offers original shows and movies.

– Subscription: A payment made regularly to access a service or product for a specific period.

– Free trial: A period during which a service or product is offered to customers without charge, allowing them to try it before deciding whether to subscribe or purchase.

In conclusion, Apple TV Plus allows users to cancel their subscription after the free trial period ends. By following the simple steps outlined above, subscribers can easily cancel their subscription if they decide the service is not for them.