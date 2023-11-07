Can I cancel Apple TV before trial?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Apple TV has emerged as a popular choice for entertainment enthusiasts. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, it’s no wonder that many people are eager to give it a try. However, before committing to a subscription, it’s natural to wonder if you can cancel Apple TV before the trial period ends. Let’s delve into this question and provide some clarity.

Can I cancel Apple TV during the trial period?

Yes, you can cancel your Apple TV subscription at any time during the trial period without incurring any charges. Apple offers a generous seven-day trial for new subscribers, allowing them to explore the platform and decide if it meets their entertainment needs. If you find that Apple TV doesn’t align with your preferences or if you simply change your mind, you can easily cancel the subscription before the trial period expires.

How can I cancel my Apple TV subscription?

To cancel your Apple TV subscription, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the Apple TV app on your device.

2. Go to the “Watch Now” tab.

3. Tap on your profile picture in the top-right corner.

4. Select “Manage Subscriptions.”

5. Choose the Apple TV subscription you wish to cancel.

6. Tap on “Cancel Subscription” and confirm your decision.

What happens after I cancel my Apple TV subscription?

Once you cancel your Apple TV subscription, you will continue to have access to the service until the end of the trial period. After that, your subscription will automatically expire, and you will no longer be able to enjoy the content offered Apple TV. It’s important to note that if you cancel during the trial period, you will not be charged.

In conclusion, Apple TV allows users to cancel their subscription at any time during the trial period without any charges. By following a few simple steps, you can easily cancel your subscription if you decide that Apple TV is not the right fit for you. So go ahead, explore the world of Apple TV risk-free and make an informed decision about your streaming preferences.