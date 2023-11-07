Can I cancel Apple TV after free trial?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Apple TV has emerged as a popular choice for entertainment enthusiasts. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, it’s no wonder that many people are eager to try out the platform. However, before committing to a subscription, it’s natural to wonder if you can cancel Apple TV after the free trial period ends.

What is Apple TV?

Apple TV is a streaming service offered Apple Inc. that allows users to access a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content. It is available on various Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs.

Can I cancel Apple TV after the free trial?

Yes, you can cancel your Apple TV subscription after the free trial period ends. Apple offers a one-week free trial for new subscribers to explore the platform and decide if it meets their entertainment needs. If you find that Apple TV doesn’t align with your preferences or if you simply want to explore other streaming options, you have the freedom to cancel your subscription at any time during or after the trial period.

How to cancel Apple TV?

To cancel your Apple TV subscription, follow these steps:

1. Open the App Store on your Apple device.

2. Tap on your profile picture in the top right corner.

3. Select “Subscriptions” from the menu.

4. Find the Apple TV subscription and tap on it.

5. Choose the “Cancel Subscription” option.

FAQ:

1. Will I be charged if I forget to cancel my Apple TV subscription after the free trial?

Yes, if you do not cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, you will be automatically charged for the next billing cycle.

2. Can I still access Apple TV content after canceling my subscription?

No, once you cancel your subscription, you will no longer have access to Apple TV’s content library.

3. Can I restart my Apple TV subscription after canceling it?

Yes, you can restart your Apple TV subscription at any time resubscribing through the App Store.

In conclusion, Apple TV allows users to cancel their subscription after the free trial period ends. By following a few simple steps, you can easily cancel your subscription and explore other streaming options. Remember to cancel before the trial period expires to avoid being charged for the next billing cycle.