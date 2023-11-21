Can I cancel Amazon Prime but keep Prime Video?

In a recent announcement, Amazon has confirmed that customers can now enjoy the benefits of Prime Video without having an active Amazon Prime subscription. This move comes as a response to the growing demand for standalone streaming services and provides users with more flexibility in their entertainment choices.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

What is Prime Video?

Prime Video is a streaming service offered Amazon that allows users to watch a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content. It is one of the most popular streaming platforms globally, offering a vast library of entertainment options.

How can I cancel Amazon Prime but keep Prime Video?

To cancel your Amazon Prime subscription while retaining access to Prime Video, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the Amazon website and sign in to your account.

2. Go to the “Your Prime Membership” page.

3. Click on the “End Membership” button.

4. Follow the prompts to confirm the cancellation.

Once you have canceled your Amazon Prime subscription, you will still be able to enjoy Prime Video as a standalone service. This means you can continue streaming your favorite movies and TV shows without any interruption.

Why would I want to cancel Amazon Prime but keep Prime Video?

There could be several reasons why someone might want to cancel their Amazon Prime subscription but retain access to Prime Video. Some users may find that they no longer require the benefits of Prime, such as free shipping, but still want to enjoy the extensive content library available on Prime Video. Others may be looking to reduce their monthly expenses while still having access to a quality streaming service.

In conclusion, Amazon’s decision to allow customers to cancel their Prime subscription while keeping Prime Video demonstrates their commitment to meeting the evolving needs of their users. This move provides greater flexibility and choice, allowing individuals to tailor their entertainment options to their preferences and budget. So, if you’re considering canceling Amazon Prime but still want to enjoy Prime Video, you can now do so with ease.