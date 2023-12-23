Can I buy my own cable box for Verizon Fios?

Verizon Fios Customers Can Now Purchase Their Own Cable Box

In a groundbreaking move, Verizon Fios has announced that its customers will now have the option to purchase their own cable box instead of renting one from the company. This new policy aims to provide greater flexibility and cost savings for Fios subscribers.

Previously, Verizon Fios customers were required to rent a cable box from the company as part of their service package. This rental fee added an additional expense to customers’ monthly bills. However, with the recent change, customers can now choose to buy their own cable box and eliminate this recurring cost.

Verizon Fios is known for its high-speed internet and television services, offering a wide range of channels and on-demand content. By allowing customers to purchase their own cable box, the company is empowering its subscribers to have more control over their entertainment experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is a cable box?

A cable box, also known as a set-top box, is a device that connects to your television and allows you to access cable television channels and other features provided your cable service provider.

2. How much does a cable box cost?

The cost of a cable box can vary depending on the brand and features. However, purchasing your own cable box can often be more cost-effective in the long run compared to renting one from your service provider.

3. Can I use any cable box with Verizon Fios?

No, not all cable boxes are compatible with Verizon Fios. It is important to check with Verizon or refer to their list of approved devices to ensure compatibility.

4. Will I still have access to all the features and channels with my own cable box?

Yes, purchasing your own cable box should not affect your access to features and channels offered Verizon Fios. However, it is essential to choose a cable box that supports the services you wish to use.

This new option to buy a cable box is a welcome change for Verizon Fios customers, providing them with more freedom and control over their entertainment choices. By eliminating the need for a monthly rental fee, subscribers can now enjoy their favorite shows and channels without the added expense.