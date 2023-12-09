Can I buy a Redbox movie after I rent it?

Can You Purchase a Redbox Movie After Renting It?

Introduction

Redbox has become a popular choice for movie rentals due to its convenience and affordability. However, many users wonder if they have the option to purchase a movie after renting it. In this article, we will explore whether it is possible to buy a Redbox movie and provide answers to frequently asked questions.

Can I Buy a Redbox Movie?

Unfortunately, Redbox does not offer the option to purchase movies directly from their kiosks or website. The primary purpose of Redbox is to provide affordable rentals for customers to enjoy a wide range of movies and games. While you cannot buy a movie from Redbox, they do occasionally sell used DVDs and Blu-rays at discounted prices through their website.

FAQs

Q: Can I keep a Redbox rental for an extended period?

A: Redbox rentals are typically for one night, but you can choose to keep the rental for additional nights paying the daily rental fee. However, after a certain number of rental nights, usually 17, Redbox will charge you the maximum charge for the movie, and it will become yours to keep.

Q: Can I purchase a digital copy of a Redbox movie?

A: No, Redbox does not offer digital copies for purchase. They solely focus on physical rentals and sales of used DVDs and Blu-rays.

Q: Can I buy a movie from Redbox if it is lost or damaged?

A: If you lose or damage a rental, you will be charged the maximum charge for the movie, and it will become yours to keep. However, this does not apply to movies that are stolen or damaged due to criminal activity.

Conclusion

While Redbox does not provide the option to purchase movies directly after renting them, they do occasionally sell used DVDs and Blu-rays at discounted prices. If you wish to keep a rental for an extended period, you can do so paying the daily rental fee until a certain point, after which the movie will become yours to keep.