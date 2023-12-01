Disney Plus and Hulu: Can You Bundle Them Together?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, Disney Plus and Hulu have become popular choices for entertainment enthusiasts. Both platforms offer a wide range of content, from beloved Disney classics to exclusive Hulu originals. But what if you already have subscriptions to both services? Can you bundle them together for added convenience and savings? Let’s find out.

Can I Bundle Disney Plus with Hulu if I Already Have Both?

Unfortunately, if you already have separate subscriptions to Disney Plus and Hulu, you cannot bundle them together. Disney, the parent company of both services, does offer a bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ at a discounted price. However, this bundle is only available to new subscribers.

FAQ:

1. What is Disney Plus?

Disney Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. It has gained immense popularity since its launch in 2019.

2. What is Hulu?

Hulu is another popular streaming service that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. It features a mix of current and past seasons of popular TV shows, as well as a growing collection of original programming.

3. Can I switch to the bundle if I already have separate subscriptions?

If you already have separate subscriptions to Disney Plus and Hulu, you will need to cancel your existing subscriptions and sign up for the bundle as a new subscriber. Keep in mind that this may result in a loss of any promotional pricing or benefits associated with your current subscriptions.

While it may be disappointing that you cannot bundle Disney Plus and Hulu if you already have both services, it’s worth considering the Disney bundle if you are interested in ESPN+ or if you are a new subscriber to either Disney Plus or Hulu. The bundle provides a cost-effective way to access a wide range of content across all three platforms.