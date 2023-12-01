Can I Blur My Background on Vidyard?

Vidyard, the popular video hosting and analytics platform, has recently introduced a new feature that allows users to blur their background during video recordings. This exciting addition provides users with greater control over their video presentations, ensuring that the focus remains on the speaker and their message.

The ability to blur backgrounds has become increasingly important in today’s remote work environment, where video conferencing has become the norm. Whether you’re presenting in a professional setting or simply catching up with friends and family, blurring your background can help create a more polished and distraction-free video experience.

To access this feature on Vidyard, simply navigate to the video recording settings and enable the “Background Blur” option. Once activated, Vidyard’s advanced algorithms will automatically detect and blur the background, while keeping the speaker in sharp focus. This feature is compatible with both the desktop and mobile versions of Vidyard, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is background blur?

A: Background blur is a visual effect that softens or obscures the background of a video, while keeping the main subject in focus. It helps to eliminate distractions and create a more professional appearance.

Q: Can I adjust the level of background blur on Vidyard?

A: Currently, Vidyard’s background blur feature does not offer adjustable settings. However, the algorithm is designed to provide a balanced and aesthetically pleasing blur effect.

Q: Does background blur affect video quality?

A: Vidyard’s background blur feature is designed to maintain video quality and clarity. While there may be a slight impact on overall video performance, the difference is minimal and does not significantly affect the viewing experience.

Q: Can I use background blur during live video calls on Vidyard?

A: Unfortunately, the background blur feature is currently only available for pre-recorded videos on Vidyard. However, Vidyard continues to innovate and expand its features, so it’s possible that live video call support may be added in the future.

In conclusion, Vidyard’s new background blur feature offers users the ability to create more professional and engaging video content. By blurring the background, users can ensure that the focus remains on the speaker and their message, without distractions. As remote work and video conferencing continue to thrive, this feature is a valuable addition to Vidyard’s already impressive suite of tools.