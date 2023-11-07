Can I add my elderly mother to my Amazon Prime account?

In today’s digital age, online shopping has become an integral part of our lives. With the convenience of doorstep deliveries and a wide range of products available at our fingertips, it’s no wonder that Amazon Prime has gained immense popularity. However, many users wonder if they can add their elderly parents or family members to their Amazon Prime account to share the benefits. Let’s explore this topic further.

Can I share my Amazon Prime benefits with my elderly mother?

Yes, you can share your Amazon Prime benefits with your elderly mother adding her to your account. Amazon Prime allows you to add one adult to your account, which means you can extend the benefits of free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, and other perks to your loved ones.

How can I add my elderly mother to my Amazon Prime account?

To add your elderly mother to your Amazon Prime account, follow these simple steps:

1. Log in to your Amazon account.

2. Go to the “Account & Lists” section.

3. Under the “Your Prime Membership” tab, select “Manage Prime Membership.”

4. Click on “Invite an Adult” and enter your mother’s email address.

5. Your mother will receive an email invitation to join your Amazon Household.

6. Once she accepts the invitation, she will be added to your Amazon Prime account.

What are the benefits of adding my elderly mother to my Amazon Prime account?

By adding your elderly mother to your Amazon Prime account, she will be able to enjoy the same benefits as you. This includes free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video’s extensive library of movies and TV shows, Prime Music for ad-free streaming, and much more.

Is there an additional cost to add my elderly mother to my Amazon Prime account?

No, there is no additional cost to add your elderly mother to your Amazon Prime account. The membership fee remains the same, regardless of the number of adults added to the account.

In conclusion, sharing your Amazon Prime benefits with your elderly mother is a great way to enhance her online shopping and entertainment experience. By following a few simple steps, you can easily add her to your account and enjoy the perks of Amazon Prime together. So go ahead and make your loved one’s life a little easier and more enjoyable with the convenience of Amazon Prime.