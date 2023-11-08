Can girls wear shorts at BYU-Idaho?

BYU-Idaho, a private university located in Rexburg, Idaho, is known for its strict dress code and conservative values. The university, which is affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has specific guidelines regarding appropriate attire for its students. One common question that arises among female students is whether or not they are allowed to wear shorts on campus.

According to the BYU-Idaho Dress and Grooming Standards, shorts are permitted for both male and female students. However, there are certain guidelines that must be followed in order to maintain modesty. Shorts should be knee-length or longer, and they should not be tight or form-fitting. Additionally, they should not have any holes or tears that expose the skin.

It is important to note that the dress code at BYU-Idaho is enforced not only on campus but also at university-sponsored events and activities. This means that students must adhere to the guidelines even when attending classes, social events, or participating in extracurricular activities.

FAQ:

Q: Can girls wear shorts that are above the knee?

A: No, according to the dress code, shorts should be knee-length or longer.

Q: Are there any exceptions to the dress code?

A: The dress code applies to all students at BYU-Idaho, regardless of personal beliefs or circumstances.

Q: What happens if a student violates the dress code?

A: If a student is found to be in violation of the dress code, they may be asked to change their attire or face disciplinary action.

Q: Are there any specific guidelines for male students?

A: Male students are also expected to follow the dress code guidelines, which include wearing appropriate-length shorts and avoiding clothing that is overly casual or revealing.

In conclusion, while girls are allowed to wear shorts at BYU-Idaho, they must adhere to the university’s dress code guidelines. Modesty and appropriateness are key factors in determining whether or not a particular clothing item is acceptable. It is important for students to familiarize themselves with the dress code to ensure compliance and avoid any potential consequences.