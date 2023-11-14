New Perspectives on the Popularity of Financial Advice on TikTok

When Corynn Fowler started posting her own financial advice videos on TikTok two years ago, she didn’t expect much. However, to her surprise, her videos gained traction and she now has around 125,000 followers on the platform. Fowler’s content focuses on educating viewers about financial management and helping them navigate the complexities of personal finance.

Financial advice has become a popular topic on TikTok, with videos tagged under “FinTok” receiving a staggering 4.4 billion views, according to NerdWallet Canada. Experts attribute the growing popularity of financial advice on social media platforms to the influence of content creators and the accessibility of such platforms.

Shannon Terrell, a spokesperson for NerdWallet Canada, highlights TikTok as a platform where influencers gain traction. Fowler’s content appeals to a younger audience, particularly individuals in their 20s and 30s who may not have received adequate financial education in school.

While the popularity of financial advice on social media platforms can be beneficial, it also comes with pitfalls. Terrell warns that content on TikTok and other platforms is not regulated, which makes users susceptible to investment scams and risky financial advice. As such, it is crucial for viewers to approach financial content on social media with caution.

Fowler acknowledges that not all creators on TikTok are knowledgeable about finance, so users should be selective about the advice they follow. She advises users to be skeptical and seek out reliable sources when it comes to financial information.

Despite the potential risks, the popularity of financial advice on platforms like TikTok reflects a demand for financial literacy among young individuals. It provides an opportunity to bridge the gap in financial education and empower individuals to make informed financial decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has financial advice become popular on TikTok?

Financial advice has gained popularity on TikTok due to the influence of content creators who provide educational content on personal finance. The platform’s accessibility and wide reach have contributed to its popularity as a medium for sharing financial tips and advice.

Are there any risks associated with following financial advice on TikTok?

Yes, there are risks associated with following financial advice on TikTok. The platform is not regulated, which means that anyone can post financial advice without proper qualifications or credibility. Viewers should exercise caution and verify the information from reliable sources.

How can users determine if the financial advice on TikTok is reliable?

Users should approach financial advice on TikTok with skepticism and seek out reliable sources to verify the information. It is important to consider the qualifications and credibility of the content creator and cross-reference the information with reputable financial sources.

Is financial education lacking in traditional schooling?

According to Corynn Fowler, the creator of How To Adult School, there is a gap in financial education in traditional schooling. Many individuals graduate without a solid foundation in personal finance, which makes educational content on platforms like TikTok valuable for filling this gap.

