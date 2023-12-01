Who Can Access My Panopto Video?

Panopto, the leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, offers a secure and user-friendly way to create, manage, and share video content. However, many users often wonder who can actually see their Panopto videos. In this article, we will delve into the accessibility of Panopto videos and answer some frequently asked questions.

Can Everyone See My Panopto Video?

The accessibility of your Panopto video depends on the settings you choose when uploading and sharing it. By default, Panopto videos are set to be viewable only the creator and those with whom the creator explicitly shares the video. This ensures that your content remains private and accessible only to the intended audience.

How Can I Share My Panopto Video?

Panopto provides various options for sharing your videos. You can share them with specific individuals sending them a direct link or granting them access through their Panopto accounts. Additionally, you can embed the video on a website or share it via email or social media platforms.

Can I Make My Panopto Video Public?

Yes, you have the option to make your Panopto video public if you wish to share it with a wider audience. By changing the video’s settings, you can allow anyone with the link to view it, even if they don’t have a Panopto account. However, it’s important to consider the sensitivity of the content before making it public.

What Are the Privacy Options for Panopto Videos?

Panopto offers a range of privacy options to suit your needs. You can choose to keep your video private, share it with specific individuals or groups, or make it public. Additionally, Panopto allows you to set viewing permissions for each video, giving you full control over who can access and interact with your content.

In conclusion, the accessibility of your Panopto video is entirely within your control. By adjusting the settings and privacy options, you can ensure that your content is seen the right audience while maintaining the desired level of privacy. So go ahead, create and share your videos with confidence using Panopto’s secure and versatile platform.