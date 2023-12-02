Can everyone see my Loom video?

Can everyone view my Loom video?

In today’s digital age, video content has become an integral part of our lives. Whether it’s for educational purposes, business presentations, or simply sharing moments with friends and family, videos have the power to convey messages in a dynamic and engaging way. One popular tool for creating and sharing videos is Loom, a screen recording and video messaging platform. However, many users often wonder if their Loom videos are accessible to everyone. Let’s delve into this question and provide some clarity.

Can anyone watch my Loom videos?

The answer to this question depends on the privacy settings you choose when sharing your Loom video. Loom offers three privacy options: Public, Private, and Unlisted.

– Public: If you set your Loom video to public, it means that anyone with the link can view it. This includes people who are not logged into Loom or do not have a Loom account. Public videos can also be found through search engines.

– Private: When you set your Loom video to private, only you and the people you specifically invite can view it. This ensures that your video remains secure and accessible only to those you trust.

– Unlisted: Unlisted videos are a middle ground between public and private. They can be viewed anyone who has the link, but they won’t appear in search results or on your Loom profile. This option is useful when you want to share your video with a select audience without making it completely public.

FAQ:

Q: Can I change the privacy settings of my Loom video after sharing it?

A: Yes, you can change the privacy settings of your Loom video at any time. Simply access the video settings and adjust the privacy option accordingly.

Q: Can I password-protect my Loom video?

A: Currently, Loom does not offer a built-in feature to password-protect videos. However, setting your video to private or unlisted, you can ensure that only those with the link can access it.

Q: Can I download my Loom video?

A: Yes, Loom allows you to download your videos in various formats, such as MP4 or GIF. This feature enables you to have a local copy of your video for offline viewing or sharing on other platforms.

In conclusion, the accessibility of your Loom videos depends on the privacy settings you choose. Whether you want to share your video with the world, a select group, or keep it entirely private, Loom provides the flexibility to cater to your specific needs. So go ahead, create and share your videos with confidence, knowing that you have control over who can view them.