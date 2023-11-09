Disney Shifts Focus to Streaming, Announces Combined Disney+ and Hulu App

Disney CEO Bob Iger has unveiled a new strategy for the company’s streaming business, signaling a shift towards prioritizing streaming services and aiming for “significant and sustained profitability” in this sector. As part of this approach, Disney plans to launch a beta version of a combined Disney+ and Hulu app in December.

The decision comes on the heels of successful streaming results in Q4, where Disney+ saw a notable growth of 7 million subscribers, predominantly from international markets. This surge in subscribers has bolstered the company’s confidence in the potential of their streaming services.

To further solidify their position in the streaming market, Disney is actively engaged in negotiations to acquire Comcast’s remaining 33% minority stake in Hulu. The deal, valued at a minimum of $8.61 billion, would grant Disney full control over the popular streaming platform.

By merging Disney+ and Hulu, the company aims to create a more comprehensive and enticing streaming experience for its customers. The combined app would include a wide range of content from Disney’s extensive library, as well as Hulu’s diverse selection of popular TV shows and movies. Streaming enthusiasts can look forward to the integration of these two platforms, which will bring together beloved Disney classics, blockbuster movies, and critically acclaimed series.

The move to go all-in on streaming demonstrates Disney’s recognition of the evolving entertainment landscape, where consumers increasingly favor online streaming over traditional cable TV. With this renewed focus, Disney is prepared to innovate and adapt to the changing needs of its audience while continuing to deliver high-quality content.

