Utilizing Shared Data to Combat Social Inflation in the Insurance Industry

A growing concern in the insurance industry is the rise of “social inflation,” leading to increased insurance awards and settlements in casualty losses. These rising costs are driven plaintiff-friendly juries, expanded coverage judges, and litigation funded investors. The surge in “nuclear verdicts,” those exceeding $1 million, is also contributing to the escalating costs. It is essential for insurance carriers to find effective tools to tackle this issue.

One possible solution lies in carriers pooling their data to gain insights into early warning signals that precede litigation and strategies to minimize costs and settlements once a claim becomes attorney represented.

To address this need, I propose the establishment of a clearinghouse of litigation-related data contributed insurance carriers and self-insureds. This shared database would include crucial information about claims decided in court or settled out of court, while protecting the identities of plaintiffs and defendants. Key data elements might include the cause and extent of injury, attorney involvement, liability determination, settlement/award amounts, and the timeline leading to claim closure. Proper time stamping of each data element would enable accurate predictions as new information becomes available.

In the insurance industry, data sharing is not prevalent due to concerns about competitiveness and antitrust issues. However, amid the fight against social inflation, there is a compelling reason for companies to participate. A study the Casualty Actuarial Society estimated that social inflation increased commercial auto liability claims over $20 billion between 2010 and 2019. This excess burden falls on insurance consumers, who bear the costs through higher rates.

A cross-carrier contributory database would allow participating companies to develop predictive intelligence that could reduce rates saving on litigation and settlement costs. By leveraging shared data, a significant portion of the $20 billion attributed to social inflation could potentially be saved.

While the establishment of a clearinghouse remains an ideal solution, insurance carriers and self-insureds can currently work with third-party vendors that build contributory databases from their customers’ data. These databases aggregate anonymized and standardized data from multiple participants, providing a collaborative approach to combating social inflation. The more companies that join forces, the greater the benefits for the entire industry.

Social inflation presents one of the most challenging problems for the insurance industry today. Plaintiff attorneys may argue for justice, but the costs they extract are ultimately passed on to all consumers through higher rates. It is unjust for one special-interest group to benefit at the expense of everyone else. Insurance companies must fight back on behalf of consumers. Utilizing shared data models, in collaboration with vendors, offers a promising avenue to tackle the issue and mitigate the impact of social inflation.