Experts Debunk Misconception Over D-Dimer Test and Heart Attacks

Medical experts are debunking a WhatsApp forward that falsely claims the D-dimer blood test can predict heart attacks. According to cardiologist Dr. Manjunath CN, the D-dimer test is not meant to predict heart attacks. The test is commonly used to detect the presence of abnormal fibrin-degradation products in the blood, which could indicate the presence of blood clots. The test is not capable of identifying the specific type of clotting disorder or locating the blood clot within the body.

Indian Medical Association’s Co-Chairman, Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, clarified that the poster seen in the WhatsApp forward is a hoax. The poster falsely claims that people who took the COVID vaccine are getting heart attacks and must undergo a D-dimer test. Dr. Jayadevan stated that D-dimer tests have no value in healthy individuals or after vaccination. He emphasized that the test should only be done according to clinical indications and directed an experienced physician.

Moreover, experts dismissed the claim that D-dimer tests can prevent heart attacks. The purpose of the D-dimer test is to check for blood clotting, such as in deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism. It is not a screening test for heart attacks. Predicting heart attacks involves a comprehensive evaluation of various factors, including cholesterol levels, blood pressure, family history, and lifestyle. Experts emphasized the importance of more specific tests, such as ECG and cardiac stress tests, for assessing heart health.

Misinformation about medical tests can lead to unwarranted anxiety, unnecessary investigations, and financial setbacks. Experts advised the public to seek information from reliable sources and consult with healthcare professionals before undergoing any tests.