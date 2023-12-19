On the Rise of Online Climbing Education and the Potential Risks

The climbing community is witnessing a shift in the way climbing is taught, as climbers increasingly turn to online platforms for instruction. With the advent of social media and the accessibility of online content, climbers can now learn and improve their skills through a virtual medium. However, this shift raises important questions about the effectiveness and safety of online climbing education.

One of the concerns surrounding online climbing instruction is the reliability of the information being shared. With a vast amount of content available, it can be challenging for new climbers to differentiate between credible sources and those offering subpar advice. Silas Rossi, an experienced guide, highlights the risks of misapplying techniques learned from short videos, which could potentially lead to accidents or even fatalities. The responsibility lies with the individual seeking knowledge to make informed decisions about what they choose to learn and how they choose to learn it.

While online learning has its benefits, such as widening access to climbing education for those facing social or financial barriers, it is essential to recognize its limitations. Climbing is an unforgiving and potentially dangerous sport, and there is a certain level of risk involved that cannot be fully grasped through virtual instruction alone. Dale Remsberg, an IFMGA guide, emphasizes the need for climbers to understand the risks associated with climbing and the potential consequences of misusing techniques learned online.

Another concern is the lack of mentorship and experienced climbers available to guide newcomers in the outdoor climbing community. As the number of climbers continues to rise, the availability of mentors has not kept pace. This can lead to inexperienced climbers attempting advanced routes without proper knowledge and understanding, potentially putting themselves and others at risk.

While online climbing education can provide valuable insights and tips, it cannot replace the real-life experience of hands-on training and guidance. Traditional methods of learning, such as learning from mentors, guides, and reputable books, still hold significant importance in ensuring safe and responsible climbing practices.

As climbers navigate the changing landscape of climbing education, it is crucial to approach online content with caution, seek reliable sources, and balance virtual instruction with practical experience. Climbing, inherently risky, requires a comprehensive understanding of safety protocols and techniques that can only be developed through a combination of virtual and real-life instruction.