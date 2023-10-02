Dubai Sees Resurgence in Chinese Tourist Arrivals: Will it Reshape the Middle East’s Tourism Market?

Dubai has experienced a surge in Chinese tourist arrivals, with a 311% increase in visitors to the city. Previously catering to affluent Chinese travelers through marketing campaigns and collaborations, Dubai’s strategies have paid off, making China the eighth-largest source market for tourists in Dubai.

The allure of Dubai for Chinese tourists is evolving. While luxury shopping and iconic landmarks were once the main attractions, the modern Chinese traveler seeks more diverse experiences. Peggy Li, CEO of sps:affinity, suggests that Dubai could position itself as the Middle East’s commercial hub, attracting corporate travelers from China.

Shopping remains a significant draw, as over 20% of Chinese millionaires plan to visit the Middle East for luxury shopping. However, Li notes that China’s tax-free zones, like Hainan Island, are becoming strong competitors to Dubai’s shopping allure. Cultural training and Chinese-speaking staff in hotels are also seen as important factors to ensure repeat visits and move beyond the “checklist tourism” mentality.

Despite these challenges, data from ForwardKeys indicates a strong recovery of Chinese tourism in Dubai. The upcoming Golden Week travel period shows Dubai as a top destination for Chinese tourists, with bookings surpassing 2019 levels. Furthermore, Dubai’s strategic position as a travel hub has been enhanced, as it has become the primary international hub for Chinese travel to Europe.

To capitalize on this trend, Dubai needs to diversify its offerings and tap into emerging trends like glamping and sports tourism. The city should also present a more holistic image on Chinese social media platforms. This is crucial as other regional destinations, such as Abu Dhabi, are vying for more Chinese tourist arrivals. Abu Dhabi’s efforts include appointing popular Chinese actress Liu Yifei as its brand ambassador and showcasing various travel experiences in a promotional video.

In conclusion, Dubai’s resurgence in Chinese tourist arrivals could potentially reshape the Middle East’s tourism market. To fully capitalize on this trend, Dubai must adapt its strategies, offer new experiences, and engage with Chinese tourists through effective marketing and cultural understanding.

Sources:

– The original source article

– ForwardKeys data