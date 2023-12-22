Can CBS Now Be Added to Roku?

Roku, the popular streaming device, has become a staple in many households, providing access to a wide range of streaming services and channels. However, one question that often arises is whether CBS, one of the major television networks in the United States, can be added to Roku. In this article, we will explore the possibilities and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Can CBS be added to Roku?

Yes, CBS can be added to Roku. CBS offers its own streaming service called CBS All Access, which provides access to a vast library of CBS shows, including current and past seasons, as well as exclusive content. To add CBS All Access to your Roku device, simply navigate to the Roku Channel Store, search for CBS All Access, and install the app. Once installed, you can sign in with your CBS All Access account or create a new one.

What is CBS All Access?

CBS All Access is a subscription-based streaming service offered CBS. It allows users to stream a wide variety of CBS content, including popular shows like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Survivor.” In addition to current and past seasons of CBS shows, CBS All Access also offers exclusive original series and live streaming of local CBS affiliates in select markets.

How much does CBS All Access cost?

CBS All Access offers two subscription plans: a Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 per month and a Commercial Free plan for $9.99 per month. The Limited Commercials plan includes occasional advertisements during on-demand content, while the Commercial Free plan provides an ad-free experience.

Is CBS All Access available outside the United States?

Currently, CBS All Access is only available to users within the United States. However, CBS has announced plans to expand its streaming service internationally, so it may become available in other countries in the future.

In conclusion, CBS can indeed be added to Roku through the CBS All Access app. With a subscription to CBS All Access, Roku users can enjoy a vast library of CBS content, including current and past seasons of popular shows, exclusive original series, and live streaming of local CBS affiliates. So, if you’re a fan of CBS shows, adding CBS All Access to your Roku device is a great way to enhance your streaming experience.