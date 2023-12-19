New Alternative Facial Treatment Gaining Popularity

Summary: A new viral TikTok video is showcasing a budget-friendly alternative to expensive facial treatments like Botox. The video demonstrates how boiling flax seeds in water creates a gel-like substance that can be applied to the face. Users claim immediate results from this DIY technique.

In a recent TikTok video, a woman has been stirring up a storm with her budget-friendly alternative to Botox and chemical-based facial treatments. In the video, she shows the process of boiling flax seeds in water to create a unique gel-like substance.

Initially skeptical about its effectiveness, she was pleasantly surprised the immediate results. The gel, which has a texture similar to egg whites, is applied to the face and left to dry. According to a dermatologist’s explanation shared in the video, this treatment is not injected like Botox. Instead, it is believed to freeze and “train” the facial muscles, providing a similar effect.

The video has caught the attention of many viewers, sparking discussions and reactions in the comments section. One commenter even mentioned that the flax seed treatment has worked wonders for their hair as well. However, it should be noted that this DIY technique is regarded as a short-term solution.

As the video continues to gain popularity, some viewers are expressing concern about a potential market run on flax seeds due to the demand caused this newfound beauty hack. It seems that people are becoming increasingly resourceful when it comes to skincare and self-care.

