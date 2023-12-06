Can an AirTag track a stolen car?

Can Apple’s AirTag Help Track a Stolen Car?

Apple’s AirTag, a small and compact device designed to help users locate their belongings, has gained popularity for its ability to track lost items. However, many people wonder if this innovative technology can also be used to track a stolen car. Let’s delve into the details and find out.

How does AirTag work?

An AirTag is a small, coin-shaped device that can be attached to various items such as keys, wallets, or bags. It utilizes Bluetooth technology to connect with the user’s iPhone, allowing them to track the location of their belongings through the Find My app. The AirTag emits a signal that can be detected nearby Apple devices, helping users pinpoint the item’s location.

Tracking a stolen car with AirTag

While AirTag can be a useful tool for locating lost items, it has limitations when it comes to tracking a stolen car. Unlike GPS trackers specifically designed for vehicles, AirTag relies on Bluetooth connectivity and the presence of nearby Apple devices to relay its location. This means that if a stolen car is out of range of any Apple devices, the AirTag’s tracking capabilities become ineffective.

Additionally, a stolen car can quickly be driven far away from its original location, making it difficult for AirTag to provide real-time updates. The range of Bluetooth connectivity is limited, typically reaching up to 100 meters in open spaces. Once the stolen car is out of this range, the AirTag will no longer be able to track its location.

FAQ

Q: Can AirTag be used as a standalone GPS tracker for a car?

A: No, AirTag relies on Bluetooth connectivity and nearby Apple devices to function. It does not have built-in GPS capabilities.

Q: Are there any alternatives to AirTag for tracking a stolen car?

A: Yes, there are dedicated GPS trackers available in the market specifically designed for tracking vehicles. These devices offer more advanced features and can provide real-time location updates even when the stolen car is far away.

Q: Can AirTag help in recovering a stolen car indirectly?

A: While AirTag may not directly track a stolen car, it can potentially aid in its recovery. If the stolen car is abandoned or left unattended, and someone with an Apple device comes within range of the AirTag, its location can be updated in the Find My app, providing valuable information to authorities.

In conclusion, while Apple’s AirTag is a handy tool for locating lost items, it has limitations when it comes to tracking a stolen car. For more effective and reliable tracking of vehicles, dedicated GPS trackers designed for this purpose are recommended.