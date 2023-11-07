Can Amazon Prime be shared on 2 devices?

Amazon Prime, the popular subscription service offered the e-commerce giant, has become a staple in many households around the world. With its wide range of benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to streaming services, and exclusive deals, it’s no wonder that many users are curious about whether they can share their Amazon Prime membership with multiple devices. So, can Amazon Prime be shared on two devices? Let’s find out.

Sharing Amazon Prime

Yes, Amazon Prime can be shared on two devices. The service allows users to share their membership benefits with one other adult in their household. This means that both individuals can enjoy the perks of Amazon Prime, including free shipping and access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and more.

How to share Amazon Prime

To share your Amazon Prime membership, you need to set up an Amazon Household. This feature allows you to link your account with another adult in your household, such as a spouse or partner. Once the Household is set up, both individuals can enjoy the benefits of Amazon Prime on their respective devices.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I share my Amazon Prime membership with someone outside my household?

No, Amazon Prime membership sharing is limited to one other adult in your household.

2. Can I share my Amazon Prime benefits with my children?

Yes, you can share select benefits, such as free shipping, with your children through Amazon Household. However, certain benefits, like Prime Video, have age restrictions and may require parental controls.

3. Can I share my Amazon Prime membership with more than one person?

No, Amazon Prime membership sharing is limited to one other adult in your household. Additional members would need their own separate Amazon Prime membership.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime can indeed be shared on two devices. By setting up an Amazon Household, you can link your account with another adult in your household and both enjoy the benefits of Amazon Prime. So, go ahead and share the perks of this popular subscription service with your loved ones!