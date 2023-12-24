Can all 5 family members watch YouTube TV at the same time?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters seeking a streaming service that offers live TV channels. With its extensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, it has attracted many subscribers. However, one question that often arises is whether all family members can watch YouTube TV simultaneously. Let’s delve into this query and find out the answer.

How many family members can watch YouTube TV at once?

YouTube TV allows up to three simultaneous streams per account. This means that three family members can enjoy their favorite shows or sports events simultaneously on different devices. However, if you have a larger family with more than three members, you might wonder if there’s a way for everyone to watch YouTube TV together.

YouTube TV’s Family Sharing feature

To cater to larger families, YouTube TV introduced the Family Sharing feature. With this feature, you can add up to five additional family members to your YouTube TV subscription. Each family member will have their own personalized account, allowing them to access YouTube TV independently. This means that all five family members can watch YouTube TV simultaneously on different devices, ensuring that no one misses out on their preferred content.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch YouTube TV on multiple devices?

Yes, YouTube TV supports multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and streaming devices like Roku or Chromecast.

2. Can I share my YouTube TV account with friends?

No, YouTube TV’s terms of service state that the service is intended for household use and should not be shared with individuals outside of your household.

3. Can I stream YouTube TV outside of the United States?

No, YouTube TV is currently only available for streaming within the United States.

In conclusion, YouTube TV allows up to three simultaneous streams per account. However, with the Family Sharing feature, you can add up to five additional family members, enabling all five members to watch YouTube TV simultaneously on different devices. So gather your family, grab some popcorn, and enjoy your favorite shows together on YouTube TV!