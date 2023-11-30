Are AI and AR the Future of Inclusive Haircare?

Breaking the Mold: How Technology is Revolutionizing Representation

For years, the lack of representation in stock photography and social media platforms has been a frustration for Black and Brown people searching for images that accurately reflect their identities. The underrepresentation of diverse hairstyles and textures has perpetuated the notion that straight hair, petite frames, and fair skin are superior. However, with the rise of demands for proper representation, major companies like Pinterest and Google are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) to create a more inclusive online space.

Pinterest’s Inclusive Search filters

Pinterest’s 2021 Hair Pattern search feature revolutionizes the way users find hairstyle inspiration. The platform now allows filtering results based on hair types, including protective, straight, wavy, curly, coily, bald, and shaved. Through collaboration with BIPOC creators and the use of “computer vision-powered object detection,” Pinterest’s algorithm can identify hair patterns in over a billion images, a significant increase from its initial 500 million. This technology has led to a 41% increase in searches for textured hair on the platform.

Google’s AR Try-On

Google has also joined the inclusive haircare movement updating its AR features to include a try-on hair color option. Users of all skin colors can now virtually try on over 400 shades from L’Oréal brands when shopping for at-home hair color. This feature eliminates the need to switch between brand or store sites, making the experience more convenient and accessible for all.

Building Inclusive Algorithms

While AI and AR technologies offer exciting possibilities for representation, it is crucial to acknowledge that algorithms can only reflect the biases coded their developers. Companies like Pinterest and Google recognize this and have actively sought the collaboration of BIPOC individuals to craft more accurate and diverse algorithms. By including diverse voices in the design process, these companies aim to mitigate biased outcomes and create algorithms with diversity and inclusivity in mind.

User Experiences and Feedback

Initial feedback on these inclusive AI and AR features is mixed. Some users, like Seattle-based researcher Alexis Drain, have found the new AI filters on Pinterest to be a game-changer, allowing for easier and more accurate results. However, others, like LA-based actress Alicia Bella, still believe there is room for improvement. Bella highlights the need for more specific and personalized results, especially for individuals with mixed backgrounds.

The Road to Inclusive Haircare

While AI and AR technologies are making strides towards inclusivity in haircare, it is essential to acknowledge that the space has excluded BIPOC individuals for far too long. Some Black and brown people may still be unaware of these features due to the frustrations they faced in the past. Companies must continue to prioritize diversity and actively promote these inclusive tools to ensure everyone feels seen and represented in the world of haircare.

FAQ

What is AI?

AI, or artificial intelligence, refers to the simulation of human intelligence processes machines, allowing them to analyze data, make decisions, and perform tasks typically requiring human intelligence.

What is AR?

AR, or augmented reality, overlays digital information, such as images or text, onto the real-world environment, enhancing the user’s perception and interaction with their surroundings.

How do Pinterest’s Hair Pattern search filters work?

Pinterest’s Hair Pattern search filters allow users to narrow down their results selecting their specific hair type, ensuring that the hairstyle inspiration they see accurately represents their texture or curl pattern.

What is “computer vision-powered object detection”?

“Computer vision-powered object detection” is a technology that uses algorithms to identify and recognize objects within images or videos, enabling platforms like Pinterest to pinpoint hair patterns in the billions of images available on their platform.

Why is collaboration with BIPOC individuals important in designing inclusive algorithms?

Collaborating with BIPOC individuals ensures that diverse perspectives and experiences are considered during the algorithm design process. This helps mitigate biases and creates algorithms that accurately represent and serve a wider range of users.

Are the AI and AR features meeting users’ needs?

While some users have found the new AI and AR features helpful and more accurate, others believe there is still room for improvement. User feedback is essential in refining these technologies to better meet the diverse needs of users.