Can adults share Amazon Prime?

In today’s digital age, online shopping has become an integral part of our lives. One of the most popular platforms for online shopping is Amazon, which offers a wide range of products and services to its customers. One such service is Amazon Prime, a subscription-based service that provides various benefits to its members. But can adults share Amazon Prime? Let’s find out.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides members with a range of benefits. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to streaming services like Prime Video and Prime Music, exclusive deals and discounts, and more.

Sharing Amazon Prime

Yes, adults can share Amazon Prime, but there are some limitations. Amazon allows Prime members to share their benefits with one other adult living in the same household. This means that you can share your Prime benefits with your spouse, partner, or any other adult living at the same address.

How to share Amazon Prime?

To share your Amazon Prime benefits, you need to set up an Amazon Household. This allows you to share your Prime benefits, including free shipping and access to Prime Video, with another adult. To set up an Amazon Household, go to your account settings on Amazon’s website and follow the instructions provided.

FAQ

1. Can I share my Prime benefits with someone who doesn’t live in the same household?

No, Amazon Prime benefits can only be shared with one other adult living in the same household.

2. Can I share my Prime benefits with my children?

Yes, you can share your Prime benefits with your children creating an Amazon Household. This allows you to share certain benefits, such as free shipping, with up to four teens and four children in your household.

3. Can I share my Prime benefits with my friends?

No, Amazon Prime benefits cannot be shared with friends or extended family members who do not live in the same household.

In conclusion, while adults can share Amazon Prime, it is limited to one other adult living in the same household. By setting up an Amazon Household, you can enjoy the benefits of Prime, including free shipping and access to streaming services, with another adult. So, if you have a partner or spouse, make the most of your Amazon Prime subscription sharing it with them.