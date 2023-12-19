New Ways to Manage Eye Floaters and Delay Aging in the Eye

Floaters, those cobweb-like structures that drift across our vision, can be quite pesky. Many people are eager to find ways to banish them. While there are claims of natural and effective solutions to address floaters, the evidence behind them is limited.

A recent article discussing a supplement called Clearer Theia Bio suggests it as a solution to annoying floaters. However, the supplement’s official website provides more accurate information, stating that Clearer contains antioxidants and antiglycation micronutrients that have been scientifically proven to reduce the size of floaters and alleviate visual discomfort in around 70% of test subjects over a six-month period.

But what exactly are floaters and why do they occur? Floaters are caused age-related changes in the vitreous, a gel-like substance inside the eye. As the vitreous thickens and shrinks with age, clumps of collagen form, casting shadows on the retina and creating floaters. Age-related changes in the vitreous can also lead to posterior vitreous detachment, which causes more floaters.

Various studies have explored the effects of vitamin supplements on floaters. A study conducted in Taiwan suggested that high-dose mixed fruit enzyme supplements may reduce floaters, but without clear measurement methods, the results are difficult to assess. Theia Bio references a study on their website to support the effectiveness of their supplement, but the study’s limitations, such as the small sample size and 2D measurements, raise doubts about its credibility.

There are medical interventions available, such as vitrectomy (surgical removal of the vitreous) and laser treatment, to remove or reduce floaters. However, these interventions come with risks and uncertainties. Other suggested solutions, like temple massage or eye exercises, lack credible evidence of effectiveness.

While lifestyle factors, such as consuming carotenoid-rich vegetables and reducing blue light exposure, may slow down the aging process in the eye, they do not guarantee the prevention of floaters.

In most cases, the best approach to managing floaters is to simply ignore them, as the brain eventually adapts and we become less aware of them. However, it’s crucial to monitor any sudden increase in floaters, flashes of light, or changes in vision, as they could indicate a serious condition requiring urgent medical attention.

While supplements and lifestyle changes may not provide a definitive cure for floaters, they can contribute to overall eye health and potentially delay the onset of age-related floaters. Nutritious food, proper hydration, sufficient sleep, and diabetic control are all essential for maintaining eye health.

In conclusion, while there is limited evidence supporting the specific impact of dietary supplements on floaters, adopting a healthy lifestyle and following the recommendations for eye health can be beneficial. It’s important to approach claims about floaters with caution and consult with healthcare professionals for appropriate guidance and treatment options.

Note: This article is a derivative work based on the original article published The Conversation.