New Study Finds Mixed Effects of Social Media Detox on Well-Being

A recent study conducted in the UK has shed light on the effects of reducing social media usage on emotional well-being. Contrary to popular belief, the study found that users who cut down on their social media activity for a week experienced both decreases in positive and negative emotions.

The study, titled “Restricting social networking site use for one week produces varied effects on mood but does not increase explicit or implicit desires to use social networking sites: Findings from an ecological momentary assessment study,” was published in PLOS One and conducted Drs. Michael Wadsley and Niklas Ihssen from Durham University’s psychology department.

While previous research has highlighted the addictive potential of modern technologies, such as smartphones and social networking sites, this study aimed to explore the emotional and motivational changes associated with reducing social media use. The researchers tracked the effects of a week of significantly reduced social media use in 51 moderate-to-heavy users.

The findings showed that while there were decreases in negative affect and boredom, there was also a reduction in positive affect. These changes occurred regardless of problematic or addictive use behaviors. Additionally, the study found that restricting social media use had no effect on implicit measures of motivation or explicit cravings.

Surprisingly, the study observed partially opposing effects on mood, with a reduction in positive affect but a simultaneous reduction in negative affect and boredom during the intervention period. Although the majority of participants struggled to abstain from social media, the researchers noted that users maintain some degree of control over their behaviors.

The study suggests that temporary periods of restricted social media use might be beneficial in helping individuals reduce their overall usage in the long-term. However, it is important to consider the nuanced effects of such detoxes on emotional well-being.

