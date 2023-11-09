Can a regular person get a blue check on Instagram?

In the world of social media, the coveted blue checkmark has become a symbol of status and credibility. On Instagram, this verification badge signifies that an account is authentic and belongs to a public figure, celebrity, or well-known brand. But what about regular individuals who aspire to have that blue checkmark next to their name? Can they obtain this elusive verification badge? Let’s dive into the details.

What is a blue checkmark?

A blue checkmark, also known as a verification badge, is a small icon displayed next to an Instagram account’s name. It indicates that the account has been verified Instagram as authentic and belongs to a notable figure or brand.

Who can get a blue checkmark?

Initially, Instagram limited verification badges to public figures, celebrities, and well-known brands. However, in recent years, they have expanded the criteria to include other categories such as journalists, popular content creators, and notable public figures in various fields.

Can a regular person get verified?

While it may be challenging for a regular person to obtain a blue checkmark, it is not entirely impossible. Instagram has opened up the verification process to allow users to apply for verification directly through the app. However, meeting the eligibility requirements is crucial.

What are the eligibility requirements?

To be considered for verification, an account must meet several criteria. Firstly, it must be authentic, representing a real person or business. Secondly, it should be unique, meaning it should be the only account representing that person or business. Additionally, the account must be complete, with a bio, profile photo, and at least one post. Finally, the account must be public, as private accounts are not eligible for verification.

How can one apply for verification?

To apply for verification, go to your Instagram profile, tap on the menu icon, and select “Settings.” From there, navigate to “Account” and then “Request Verification.” You will be asked to provide your account username, full name, and a copy of your identification document (such as a driver’s license or passport). Once submitted, Instagram will review your application and notify you of their decision.

While the process may seem daunting, it is important to remember that the blue checkmark is not the ultimate measure of success on Instagram. Building an engaged and authentic following, creating quality content, and connecting with your audience are the true keys to success on this popular social media platform.