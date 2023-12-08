Can a 13 year old watch Goodfellas?

Is Goodfellas Suitable for a 13-Year-Old? A Closer Look at the Controversial Classic

Goodfellas, directed Martin Scorsese, is undoubtedly a cinematic masterpiece that has captivated audiences since its release in 1990. However, the film’s mature themes and graphic violence have raised questions about its appropriateness for younger viewers. In this article, we delve into the debate surrounding whether a 13-year-old should watch Goodfellas.

The Controversy:

Goodfellas tells the story of Henry Hill, a young man who becomes involved in the world of organized crime. The film explores themes of violence, drug use, profanity, and depicts graphic scenes of murder. These elements have led to its R-rating, indicating that it is intended for mature audiences.

Arguments in Favor:

Proponents argue that Goodfellas offers a valuable insight into the criminal underworld and provides a cautionary tale about the consequences of a life of crime. They believe that exposing young viewers to such content can foster critical thinking and discussions about morality and ethics.

Arguments Against:

Opponents contend that the film’s explicit content is too intense for a 13-year-old audience. They argue that the violence and profanity may desensitize young viewers and potentially influence their behavior. Additionally, the film’s complex narrative and adult themes may be difficult for a young teenager to fully comprehend.

FAQ:

Q: What does R-rating mean?

A: An R-rating indicates that a film contains content that is not suitable for viewers under the age of 17 unless accompanied a parent or guardian.

Q: Are there any alternatives for a 13-year-old interested in Goodfellas?

A: Yes, there are several films that explore similar themes but with less explicit content. Some examples include The Outsiders, Stand Me, or A Bronx Tale.

Conclusion:

Ultimately, the decision of whether a 13-year-old should watch Goodfellas lies with the parents or guardians. It is crucial to consider the maturity level and sensitivity of the individual child. Engaging in open discussions about the film’s content and themes can help guide this decision-making process.