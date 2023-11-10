Can a 12-year-old watch Stranger Things?

In recent years, the Netflix series Stranger Things has gained immense popularity among viewers of all ages. However, the show’s content, which includes elements of horror, suspense, and violence, has sparked a debate among parents regarding its appropriateness for younger audiences. One common question that arises is whether a 12-year-old should be allowed to watch Stranger Things. Let’s delve into this topic and explore the factors that parents should consider when making this decision.

FAQ:

Q: What is Stranger Things?

A: Stranger Things is a science fiction horror series created the Duffer Brothers. Set in the 1980s, the show follows a group of kids as they encounter supernatural events in their small town.

Q: Why is there a debate about whether a 12-year-old can watch Stranger Things?

A: Stranger Things contains intense scenes, including violence, horror, and suspense, which some parents may find unsuitable for their children.

Q: What factors should parents consider when deciding if their 12-year-old can watch Stranger Things?

A: Parents should consider their child’s maturity level, sensitivity to scary or violent content, and ability to distinguish between fiction and reality.

When determining whether a 12-year-old can watch Stranger Things, it is crucial for parents to assess their child’s maturity level. Some children may be more emotionally sensitive or prone to nightmares, making the show potentially distressing for them. Additionally, parents should consider their child’s ability to differentiate between fiction and reality, as Stranger Things portrays supernatural events that may blur the line between the two.

It is important to note that the show is rated TV-14, indicating that it may be suitable for children aged 14 and above. However, this rating is a general guideline, and parents should ultimately make the decision based on their own knowledge of their child’s emotional and psychological well-being.

In conclusion, whether a 12-year-old can watch Stranger Things depends on various factors, including their maturity level and ability to handle intense content. Parents should engage in open communication with their child, consider their individual needs, and make an informed decision that prioritizes their well-being.