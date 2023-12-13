University of California Faculty and Students Demand Board Chair’s Resignation

A diverse coalition of faculty, students, and community groups at the University of California (UC) is calling for the resignation of Rich Leib, the Chair of the Board of Regents. The demand comes as a response to Leib’s social media behavior, which critics argue dehumanizes the lives of Palestinians. More than 115 UC faculty, student, and community groups, along with individual supporters of Palestinians, have signed a letter addressed to UC leadership, expressing their concerns.

Leib’s social media activity includes liking posts that have sparked controversy. One post compared queer activists supporting Palestine to cows supporting McDonald’s, which the letter claimed was highly offensive. Leib also liked a post suggesting that the militant group Hamas uses hospitals as military headquarters, a claim that is disputed in the current conflict. Additionally, Leib has supported posts criticizing the campaign to boycott and divest from Israel, and labeled National Students for Justice in Palestine as an “anti-Israel hate group.”

The letter argues that Leib’s social media behavior is racist, homophobic, and goes against the core values of the UC community, including accountability, diversity, inclusion, and integrity. It claims that he has caused harm to the Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, and queer communities, and that he lacks the credibility and integrity required for a leadership role within the UC system.

In response to the calls for his resignation, Leib has stated that he will not step down and has chosen not to comment on his social media activity, which he has made private. He has emphasized the importance of campus safety for all students during these challenging times, acknowledging the anger and tension felt Arab, Jewish, and Muslim students.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has had a significant impact on college campuses across the United States. The issue has led to threats, harassment, and rising tensions among students and faculty. The letter calling for Leib’s resignation also urges UC leadership to publicly condemn his social media engagement and remove him from committees related to Palestinian students and anti-Israel activism on UC campuses.

As the controversy surrounding Leib’s social media activity continues, the University of California faces the challenge of maintaining a safe and inclusive environment for its diverse student body while upholding principles of free speech and political expression.