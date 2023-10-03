Facebook News Head, Campbell Brown, Steps Down as Meta Shifts Priorities

Campbell Brown, the prominent figurehead of Facebook’s news division, is leaving the company as Meta, formerly Facebook, undergoes a shift in its relationship with news and media. Brown was initially brought on board in 2017 to repair the social media giant’s reputation amidst accusations of disseminating false information. However, the departure of Ms. Brown symbolizes a change in priorities for Meta, indicating that top executives are less concerned about the media’s perception of the company.

With Ms. Brown’s departure, Meta now lacks a prominent representative specializing in news, sports, and entertainment. This comes at a crucial time, as Meta’s role as a source of voter information and the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election will likely face intense scrutiny.

When hired, Brown was tasked with developing partnership programs with news organizations, as well as creating avenues to combat misinformation on the platform. She built relationships with news executives who viewed Facebook as a competitor for digital advertising revenues and an unpredictable source of web traffic.

Initially, Meta seemed to prioritize high-quality news and information under Brown’s leadership. She oversaw the launch of Facebook News, a dedicated news tab, and Bulletin, a newsletter platform featuring well-known writers. However, as time went on, Facebook began to de-emphasize news, resulting in a shift in Brown’s responsibilities. Her role expanded to include partnerships in sports media and entertainment, while the products she launched were left to languish.

Facebook’s decision to limit the visibility of news links in users’ feeds in favor of personal content further signaled the company’s move away from news dissemination. Publishers have expressed frustration over diminishing traffic from Facebook, and Meta executives have admitted to the shift in strategy.

Ms. Brown’s exit highlights the changing landscape of Meta’s relationship with news and media companies. As the company reevaluates its priorities, it remains to be seen how this will impact its role in the distribution of news and information moving forward.

