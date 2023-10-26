Unlocking the Potential: Utilizing WhatsApp for Black Friday Campaigns

Black Friday is one of the most important and highly anticipated shopping events in the retail industry. In 2022, the sales during the promotional days reached R$6.1 billion, as reported Grupo Locaweb. This year, the sales expectations for Black Friday remain optimistic, with 67% of people in Brazil planning to make a purchase, according to a Google survey. Furthermore, 70% of this group intends to spend equal or higher amounts compared to the previous year, marking a 5% increase in spending.

To establish a closer connection with consumers and offer a personalized experience, many brands are leveraging WhatsApp campaigns to send out their Black Friday promotions. These companies recognize the importance of going beyond mere discounts and personalizing the shopping experience utilizing the channels that customers already use. In Brazil, WhatsApp has become synonymous with this type of communication. The messaging app provides a simple, fast, and accessible means of interaction between companies and customers.

André Terra, the Sales Director of Sinch Engage, emphasizes the significance of WhatsApp in marketing campaigns, stating that it is the most widely used app in the country, with over 147 million accounts. Its commercial potential is immense, with 80% of people preferring to be contacted businesses through messaging apps, according to Mobile Time. This preference rises to 85% among the A and B social classes. By leveraging WhatsApp campaigns, companies can meet this demand and engage with their target audience effectively.

WhatsApp campaigns during Black Friday offer various opportunities for businesses to engage with customers. They can utilize the platform to send out discount coupons, highlight specific offers, present product catalogs, and provide post-purchase support services such as delivery tracking, satisfaction surveys, and customer service. Additionally, brands can use WhatsApp to foster customer engagement sending exclusive content and facilitating interactions on specific topics.

In order to make the most of WhatsApp during Black Friday 2023 and increase the chances of sales, companies need to start preparing now. The first step is to have the appropriate account type and a thorough understanding of how to use WhatsApp Business API correctly. Mass messages can include images, videos, response buttons, and links but must adhere to certain rules of delivery. The WhatsApp Business app, for example, limits the number of recipients to 256 accounts per message, which can lead to numbers being blocked when exceeded. However, such limitations can be overcome using WhatsApp Business API, allowing for a minimum of 1,000 mass messages to verified accounts with the potential for an unlimited number of recipients if the campaign is well-received.

It is essential to consider the customer experience and avoid causing any inconvenience to contacts. The WhatsApp platform aids businesses in this regard issuing yellow alerts to administrators when a campaign is being blocked a high number of users, serving as a warning that the communication is not welcome. If the situation persists, a red alert is issued, reducing the daily limit of message broadcasts. To prevent this, it is suggested not to exceed more than one campaign per week for each customer and always include the option to unsubscribe in automated responses from official company numbers.

To gauge the success of WhatsApp campaigns, it is vital to track their performance within the application. Key metrics include message open rates (which can reach up to 90% on WhatsApp), click-through rates, campaign conversion rates, and customer satisfaction levels (which can reach as high as 98%, as reported Grupo Viva Eventos, another client of Sinch Engage).

In conclusion, strategically utilizing WhatsApp, businesses have the potential to achieve outstanding results during Black Friday 2023. A prime example is the successful campaign iFood, which reengaged inactive users sending discount coupons through WhatsApp videos. As a result, 84% of inactive customers opened the iFood app, and 48% of them placed an order. With proper planning, effective messaging, and careful monitoring, companies can unlock the benefits of WhatsApp and maximize their success during Black Friday.