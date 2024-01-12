12 WhatsApp Group Admins Booked for Propagating Hatred towards Former DCP

The Kozhikode City police have taken legal action against the administrators of 12 WhatsApp groups for allegedly spreading enmity towards former Deputy Commissioner of Police K.E. Baiju. The administrators are accused of promoting ill-treatment of Kerala Students Union (KSU) workers during a black flag protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Cases have been registered against the suspects under Sections 153 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, which deal with provocation with intent to cause a riot and criminal intimidation, respectively. Stringent legal measures will be taken against them, in accordance with instructions from the State Police Chief.

The police are also searching for other individuals who may have been involved in circulating edited images and visuals against the police officer. The incident that triggered mass protests against Mr. Baiju occurred in November 2023 when he allegedly attempted to strangle KSU worker Joyal Antony during the Navakerala Sadas.

The incident faced widespread criticism as an example of police cruelty towards Congress workers. KSU functionaries have already brought the matter to the attention of the Kerala State Human Rights Commission and the Police Complaints Authority, seeking justice. They assert that none of their workers circulated any distorted or fabricated images or visuals on social media against the officer.

The actions taken the Kozhikode City police highlight the responsibility of social media group administrators in ensuring that their platforms are not used to propagate hatred or engage in unlawful activities. By holding the administrators accountable, the police are sending a strong message that such behavior will not be tolerated. Efforts to find and penalize individuals involved in spreading edited and manipulated content further emphasize the significance of responsible online behavior. This case serves as a reminder of the need to exercise caution while using social media and to prevent the misuse of these platforms for personal vendettas or inciting violence.