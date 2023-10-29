New Rules for Election Advertisements: Social Media Included

Candidates participating in Assembly elections in Jaipur, Rajasthan, will now have to follow new advertisement rules, which include getting their campaign-related advertisements on social media certified the Media Certification and Coordination Committee (MCMC). This committee has been formed in every district of the state to ensure fair campaign practices.

“After the notification of the assembly elections is issued, candidates from all political parties, as well as independent candidates, will be able to broadcast election advertisements through various media channels, including electronic media, TV, radio FM, and cinema houses. However, they must obtain certification for their advertisements,” said Man Singh Meena, the co-incharge of the Jaipur district MCMC.

The members of the MCMC recently conducted a meeting with representatives from political parties to discuss the functioning of the committee and familiarize the parties with the prescribed advertisement rules set the Election Commission. Advertisements on social media profiles, pages, or handles are also required to be certified the MCMC this year.

The meeting provided the representatives with details about the certification process and the required format for advertisements. The objective is to ensure transparency and fair practices during the election campaigning period.

This new regulation recognizes the growing influence of social media in political discourse and aims to prevent the spread of misinformation or improper campaign tactics on online platforms. By certifying social media advertisements, the MCMC seeks to regulate campaign content and ensure that voters receive accurate and fact-based information.

These regulations reflect the evolving nature of election campaigns, where candidates increasingly rely on social media to reach and engage with voters. With this move, the authorities in Jaipur aim to maintain a level playing field and promote responsible campaigning across all media channels, including the digital sphere.

